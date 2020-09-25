Upgrading work in Ipoh Padang will not affect heritage value or change field structure, says Perak exco

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi visits the Ipoh Padang to check on the ongoing upgrading work September 25, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, September 25 — Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi today said that the upgrading work at Ipoh Padang did not involve any changes to the structure of the field or tree cutting.

She said that the State Government has always been sensitive and shared the same aspirations with the locals on the importance of preserving the heritage values of Ipoh Padang, which is part of the Ipoh Heritage Zone.

“We are aware of the concern by locals regarding the ongoing upgrading project in Ipoh Padang.

“For the information, the work in Ipoh Padang involves the construction of the main screen for light and sound presentation (Projection Mapping System), construction of control rooms, upgrading public toilets, plaza, pavilion as well as improving the existing landscape.

“The authorities have obtained approval from the National Heritage Department and we can assure that the project will not harm any of the heritage values in the field,” she told reporters after visiting the project site in Ipoh Padang here.

She also said the upgrading work will not affect the cricket training ground, which is located in the field.

“In fact, we are planning to upgrade the cricket training ground as well with the help of Perak Sports Council,” she said.

Nolee said the project in Ipoh Padang is an initiative from the state government to attract more tourists to the state.

“The RM5 million worth project is funded by the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA).

“NCIA also allocated another RM6 million to upgrade the Kinta Riverfront, which has been abandoned for a while. The upgrade work involves the improvement on existing premises, two existing steel bridge units, public toilets, sidewalks as well as landscaping and lighting,” she said.

“Both of these projects will also benefits the business community around Ipoh Padang and along the Kinta Riverfront,” she added.

Nolee said that both the projects are expected to be completed by early January next year.

However, Nolee also apologised as the authorities could not engaged with the public before commencing the upgrading works, which raised the concern and bewilderment among the Ipoh resident, who feared heritage value under threat.

On Tuesday, a group of Ipoh residents questioned the construction work and added that locals do not welcome any work that will damage the iconic field that is listed as part of the Ipoh heritage trail.

Roslan Ali, who claimed representing the Ipoh residents, said that they gained 135 signatures from the locals within an hour in a petition to oppose the construction works.

He also said that the construction work was mysterious as there was no sign boards were displayed by the contractor.

Roslan and a delegation of Ipoh residents also submitted a memorandum to Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu seeking his intervention to stop construction on Ipoh Padang.