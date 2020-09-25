RON95, RON97 up 5 sen, diesel up 4 sen

A man refuels his motorcycle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The retail petrol prices for RON95 and RON97 will go up by five sen per litre respectively, while that of diesel will cost four sen more for the period Sept 26 to Oct 2.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula, the new price per litre for RON95 is RM1.68, RON97 (RM1.98) and diesel (RM1.71).

It said the government would continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the people’s welfare and well-being continue to be protected. — Bernama