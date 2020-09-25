Minister: 942 industrial premises found to have committed environmental pollution

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya September 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BANGI, Sept 25 — A total of 942 industrial premises were found to have committed environmental pollution offences, with 0.2 per cent of these being repeat offenders, said Environment and Water Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the enforcement actions were taken against these premises under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 during the ‘Operasi Gempur’ conducted by the Department of Environment (DOE) since early this year.

Tuan Ibrahim said 2,956 enforcement actions were taken under the act since the raiding operation was conducted until Sept 18.

These included the issuing of 881 directives, 2,005 compound notices involving RM4.01 million in fines, 37 seizures of equipment, suspending the licence of four premises, issuing the Prohibition Order to one premises and opening of 28 investigation papers for court action to be taken, he added.

"In its operations, the DOE is focusing on premises or the causes of pollution including from complaints made by the public, as well as on repeat offenders," he told the media when participating in the ‘Operasi Gempur Selangor 2020, at the Bangi industrial area today.

He said the operation also focused on the premises or sources of pollution at the upstream water intake locations, premises causing high levels of pollution, those producing high quantities of scheduled waste or located in areas with environmental pollution issues.

"Stern action will also continue to be taken against any quarters found to have caused river pollution. The commitment of all parties is important to ensure environmental quality is not affected despite the rapid industrialisation and development going on,” he added. — AFP