Cradle Fund CEO murder trial: Nazrin’s ex-driver’s statement doesn’t add up, court told

SHAH ALAM, Sept 25 — The defence in the murder trial of Cradle Fund Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan told the High Court here today that the 28th prosecution witness had been influenced by various theories while testifying.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah when cross-examining Nazrin’s former personal driver, Muhammad Nabil Faqih, 28, said the claim that Nazrin’s death was caused by a mobile phone explosion was only mentioned after the first autopsy was completed.

“You (Muhammad Nabil) told the court, when you arrived at the scene at about 2pm, the deceased’s (Nazrin) stepson told you that Nazrin’s death was due to a mobile phone explosion. Are you aware that this theory only came about after the autopsy?” Muhammad Shafee asked before Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

Muhammad Shafee added that the defence is of the view that Muhammad Nabil had got several matters mixed up with regards to what had happened at Nazrin’s house and what he had read on social media especially through ’Justice For Nazrin’ and ‘Memories of my Beloved brother of the late Ying-Nazrin’, on Facebook.

Muhammad Nabil, however, dismissed this and insisted that it was Nazrin’s stepson who had told him that the fire and fragments that had hit the victim were due to a mobile phone explosion.

Muhammad Shafee in cross-examining also questioned the time Muhammad Nabil was present at Nazrin’s house on the day of the incident.

Earlier in his testimony Muhammad Nabil said he arrived at Nazrin’s house in Mutiara Damansara between 1.30pm and 2pm and had stood at the door of the burnt down room but did not get to see Nazrin’s body as the remains had been taken to the hospital.

Muhammad Shafee said based on reports by the fire department and the police, Nazrin’s body was only taken out of the house and sent to the hospital at about 4pm.

On March 12, 2019, Nazrin’s wife Samirah Muzaffar, 45, a former senior executive at the Malaysian Intellectual Property Corporation and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, along with an Indonesian national, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with Nazrin’s murder.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The trial continues on Oct 2. — Bernama