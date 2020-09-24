Three family members charged with unlawful possession, moving of crude palm oil in Kuantan

Mohd Firdaus Salvarajah Abdullah, 60, and his sons — Mohamad Khairul, 29, and Mohamad Fairuz, 24, — pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Nor Izzati Zakaria. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Sept 24 — Three members of a family were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with unlawful possession and moving of crude palm oil.

Mohd Firdaus Salvarajah Abdullah, 60, and his sons — Mohamad Khairul, 29, and Mohamad Fairuz, 24, — pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Nor Izzati Zakaria.

Mohd Firdaus Salvarajah and Mohamad Khairul, of Perkampungan Pandan Jaya here, were charged with breaching Regulation 5(1)(d) of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Licensing) Regulations 2005, by having in their possession the crude palm oil without a valid licence.

They were charged with committing the offence at about 10.40 pm on March 20, 2019 at Lot 11085, Mukim Kuala Kuantan here.

As for Mohamad Fairuz, 24, he was charged with moving the crude palm oil with a licence from an intersection at Kampung Semangat to Sri Fajar 4, Gambang here at 10.30pm, on the same day.

They face a maximum fine of RM200,000 or jail for up to three years or both, if found guilty.

Meanwhile, prosecuting officer from MPOB, Nordiana Mohd Shamsuddin requested for a court order to bar Mohd Firdaus Salvarajah, who claimed to have a “Datuk” tittle, from issuing statements pertaining to the case to the media.

She applied for the gag, saying that the man had issued a press statement before and it was published by the media. — Bernama