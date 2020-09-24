Sabah election: PN candidate Arsit says doesn’t mind ‘YB Parit’ tag

Perikatan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Arsit Sedi said the 'YB Parit' tag has motivated him to continue looking for solutions to the drainage problems in the area, which he felt have been poorly addressed over the past two years. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 — Although known as “YB Parit”, which literally means drainage assemblyman, for his fight over drainage issues, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Petagas state seat, Datuk Seri Arsit Sedi @ Sidik, does not take the teasing to heart.

Instead, Arsit, who is representing Bersatu, said it has motivated him to continue looking for solutions to the drainage problems in the area, which he felt have been poorly addressed over the past two years.

He said several places in the constituency were frequently flooded after rain due to the poor drainage system and the shallow riverbed of the Petagas River.

“Thus these two issues are among matters that should be resolved if we want to change the fate of the people. There is also a pressing need for better organised housing, such as the construction of people’s housing projects (PPR) for the needy,” he told Bernama.

Arsit said it was the right of the constituents to have access to basic amenities such as systematic drainage, well-organised housing and good road infrastructure.

He hoped they would make the right decision when casting their ballots on Saturday.

Arsit is up against Ahmad Farid Sainuri from PCS, Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah (Warisan), Jecky Lettong @Thaddeus Jack (LDP), Mohamad Kulat (PGRS) and Paulis Nointien (Independent).

In the 14th general election, Uda Sulai of Warisan won the seat in a three-cornered fight with a majority of 208 votes. — Bernama