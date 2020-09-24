Poster on Anwar’s swearing-in ceremony as ninth PM fake, says Angkatan Muda Keadlian

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― A viral poster on the swearing-in ceremony of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Negara tomorrow as the 9th prime minister was confirmed to be fake.

Angkatan Muda Keadlian (AMK) secretary Ahmad Syukri said the posting of the fake poster on social media used a logo which resembled the official logo of AMK.

“Please note that the poster is fake and the logo used is not the official logo of AMK.

“AMK calls on all parties not to share/viral the poster which may be produced by irresponsible parties,” he said in a statement.

Today, a poster about Anwar to be sworn in as Prime Minister at Istana Negara, at 9 am tomorrow went viral.

Anwar in a press conference yesterday claimed that he had the support of the majority of MPs to form a new Federal government. ― Bernama