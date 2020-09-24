Pahang JPJ collected over RM700,000 in summons payment last month after 70pc discount

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Pahang Road Transport Department (RTD) collected RM729,951 in traffic summons payment in August following the 70 per cent discount offered during the month.

Its director Kamarul Iskandar Nordin said the payments, made through various channels such as over the counter and via RTD portal, were for 9,412 summonses that were issued for various offences.

“With only seven days left, I hope the public will take this opportunity to get the 70 per cent discount and not wait until the last minute to pay up their summonses,” he told reporters at an operation, Ops Sepadu, here yesterday.

The discount in summons payment offered by RTD will end on Sept 30 and it is for offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334) and Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715).

Payment can be made at the RTD’s state and branch offices and UTC, as well as via RTD mySIKAP portal and RTD Mobile.

On Ops Sepadu, which was conducted at three locations in Gebeng here, Kamarul Iskandar said a total of 1,277 vehicles were inspected and 334 notices issued for various offences such as driving without a licence, no motor vehicle licence and tinted windows.

He said the Immigration Department also arrested six migrants from Myanmar, Nepal, India and Indonesia for not having valid travel documents.

Ops Sepadu involved 12 officers and 71 personnel from various agencies namely the RTD, police, Environment Department, National Registration Department and immigration. — Bernama



