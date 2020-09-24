Man who robbed senior citizen to cover wife’s maternity costs gets three years’ jail

Judge Emilia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid imposed the sentence on Yap Chin Boon, 30, after he pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered him to be jailed from the date of his arrest on September 6. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― A container lorry driver who robbed a senior citizen due to desperation to find money to cover the expenses of his wife who will give birth to their second child, was sentenced to three years jail and one stroke of the rotan by the Sessions Court today.

Emilia Kaswati: Why did you do this, just imagine if the person who was robbed is your father?

Yap: I did it because my wife was about to give birth. I did not do it on purpose, I have repented, I want to meet my newborn baby, please give me a chance because I want to set a good example to my children.

Yap, who was armed with a knife, robbed among others a car, wallet and ATM cards belonging to an e-hailing service driver S. Marathamuthu, 68, by the roadside of Jalan Besar Kepong, Sentul, here at 7.30 pm on September 5.

The charge, under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to 14 years and a fine or caning.

The accused was represented by counsel Nicholas Cheoh while deputy public prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad appeared for the prosecution.

Meanwhile, in a separate Sessions Court, a former technician was sentenced to three years jail and two strokes of the rotan for attempted robbery and intentionally causing injury to a convenience store cashier.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi imposed the sentence on Tamilselvam, 24, after he pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered the accused to be jailed from the date of arrest on March 27.

The man admitted to committing the offence at a convenience store in Taman Jinjang Baru, Sentul here, at 6.41am on March 27. ― Bernama