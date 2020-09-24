Kinabalu Park closed after hiker tests positive for Covid-19 following close contact with Tawau patient

The Kinabalu Park will be closed from September 25 until October 8. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — All activities at the Kinabalu Park have been halted after a hiker tested positive for Covid-19 following close contact with another patient, the Board of Trustees of Sabah Parks (LPATTS) announced today,

In a statement, the park said it will close from September 25 until October 8.

“The Ranau Health Department informed management of Kinabalu Park that on September 13 to 14, one of the hikers from Tawau who had close contact with a Covid-19 patient was found positive.

“Following that the health department has told us to close the parks for 14 days. All our staff working at the registration counters, screening areas, and gates at Kinabalu Park and Panalaban will need to undergo screenings on September 24 at Kinabalu Hall,” the statement read.

Apart from that, all mountain guides and porters as well as staff at Mt. Torq who could have been exposed to the virus and were working on September 13 to 14 will have to undergo screenings at the Kinabalu Hall as well.

Those that had close contact with the hiker will have to undergo mandatory quarantining at home until their results are available.

“The Health Department has placed a notice of closure as well as blocked the entrance to Kinabalu Park from September 24, but essential staff may enter the premises only on a strict need to basis.

“Meanwhile, sanitation and disinfection activities will be undertaken,” the statement read.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Malaysia is 133, after three fatalities were reported yesterday.

The country also confirmed 147 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 770 with the bulk of the latest infections coming from clusters in Sabah.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country is not at 10,505.