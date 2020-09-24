Hishammuddin tells Umno members not to be fooled by Anwar’s ‘propaganda’

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pic) said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement was a tactic to confuse the public as well as stir unrest as the Sabah elections draw ever closer. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Umno members should not pay any heed to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claims that he has majority support to form a new government, says Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said the announcement was a tactic to confuse the public as well as stir unrest as the Sabah elections draw ever closer.

“Personally, Umno should not entertain Anwar’s propaganda. The reason he called the press conference yesterday, so close to the Sabah elections, was to confuse and make the public worry about the stability of the government.

“Umno should be wary of Anwar’s tactics and realise that supporting him is dangerous. This is because it opens up the opportunity for DAP to have more power in the country, which will harm our race and religion that we have long been fighting for,” Hishammuddin, who is a former Umno vice-president, said in a statement.

“Whatever it is that Anwar announced yesterday, the main point is that the party must focus on winning the Sabah elections.”

Anwar claimed yesterday that he has enough support among MPs to form a government and will seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

The PKR president said the majority of those supporting him are “Malay-Muslim MPs”, adding that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government “had fallen”.

Anwar refused to reveal the number or names of the MPs in question, saying it is only proper that he meets the Agong first, but alluded that there were Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs among them.

Hishammuddin said Anwar should stop beating around the bush and reveal who has supposedly betrayed Umno, while adding that the timing of his announcement was poor given the Covid-19 pandemic still a threat.

“Anwar should be ashamed. While we’re fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, he tries to change the government. He doesn’t care about the welfare of the people and is only thinking about himself and wanting to be the prime minister.

“Enough, the people are fed up with this drama. It’s been 20 years of being put through a political crisis because Anwar wants to be prime minister,” added Hishammuddin.