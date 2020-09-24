Health Ministry records 71 new Covid-19 cases, 64 recoveries, no deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the number of active cases now stands at 777. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Health Ministry has recorded 71 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 10,576, said its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the number of active cases now stands at 777. Of the 71 cases today, two are imported cases in which the infection occurred abroad, both of which involve foreigners.

“One case involving a Singaporean was reported in Johor, while the other is an Indonesian and an undocumented migrant in Selangor,” he said in a statement.

The remaining 69 domestic cases involve 43 Malaysians and 26 foreigners. These include 63 cases in Sabah, involving 47 cases from the Bangau-Bangau cluster with 32 Malaysians and 15 foreigners.

“There are 10 cases from the Laut cluster, all of whom are foreigners, and two cases from screening detection involving one Malaysian and one foreigner, and one case from the Benteng LD cluster involving a Malaysian.

“Similarly, one case was detected involving a Malaysian referred to Tawau Hospital, a pre-procedural case in Semporna Hospital involving a Malaysian, and one symptomatic case in a medical centre involving a Malaysian, who has since been warded at Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The director-general added that four cases were also detected in Kedah in the Sungai cluster, all of whom are Malaysians, while two cases in Selangor were also detected.

“Both cases in Selangor are Malaysians and symptomatic, with a history of returning from Semporna in Sabah,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also provided a breakdown of the situation involving the clusters in Sabah and Kedah, starting with the Bangau-Bangau cluster.

“As of noon today, there are a total of 60 positive cases including the 47 discovered today, with 105 people screened. Of the 60 cases, 42 involve Malaysians and 18 involve Filipinos.

“The Laut cluster has a total of 22 cases, including the 10 discovered today. A total of 488 people have been screened. All the positive cases involve Filipino citizens,” he said.

The Benteng LD cluster has recorded 730 cases, with 10,521 people screened as of noon today. These include 7,951 in Tawau where 570 were found to be positive, 2,569 in Lahad Datu where 159 were found to be positive, and one positive case in Sandakan.

Overall, the cluster has 415 cases among Malaysians and 315 among foreigners, including 202 Filipinos and 113 Indonesians.

“For the Sungai cluster in the north of the peninsula, 91 positive cases have been detected. A total of 25,167 people have undergone screening.

“These include 24,947 in Kedah, with 90 cases detected, 142 in Penang with all negative, and 78 in Perlis with one case detected. All the positive cases in these states are Malaysians,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The ministry also recorded 64 recoveries today, bringing the number of recoveries to 9,666 cases, or 91.4 per cent of all total cases.

“At present, there are six positive cases being treated in Intensive Care Units, with two requiring breathing assistance.

“No deaths have been reported today, leaving the total number of fatalities at 133 cases, or 1.26 per cent of all total cases,” he said.