Covid-19: Sarawak steps up measures to monitor visitors from Sabah

KUCHING, Sept 24 ― The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has come up with several measures, effective September 25, to monitor visitors from Sabah, which is now declared as a red zone for Covid-19.

In its daily update press statement, SDMC said all Sarawakians and holders of Sarawak’s permanent residency and visa pass, who need to enter the state, must apply for entry permit through “EnterSarawak” prior to their travel.

“They will be allowed to quarantine at home (Stay Home Notice) for 14 days and given the wristband. The rT-PCR swab test will be taken on the second day and the tenth day, which cost will be borne by the Sarawak state government,” said SDMC.

The SDMC said Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan as well as foreigners, who wished to enter the state through Sabah and Labuan, must also apply for entry permit through “EnterSarawak” along with the test result of Covid-19 screening (rT-PCR) three days before their travel date.

It said they will be issued a travel pass with a maximum of five days in the state, adding that they must also attach their return air tickets.

“Those who fail to attach their rT-PCR Covid-19 test, which must be valid three days prior to the travel date, will not be allowed entry into Sarawak.”

SDMC said citizens and foreigners who needed frequent travel including essential services between Sarawak and Sabah and Labuan must apply for a special pass from the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (Resident’s Office).

SDMC added that they were also required to have their Covid-19 samples taken every 14 days.

“The Covid-19 rT-PCR test result that they have will be valid for only 14 days. If they fail to do so, the special pass will be deemed invalid,” pointed out SDMC.

SDMC said all citizens and foreigners, who wished to enter Sarawak must declare whether they had been to Sabah or Labuan in the last 14 days.

“If they are found to make false declaration, action will be taken against them under the ‘State Protection of Public Health Ordinance 1999’,” it said.

SDMC also announced that all citizens and foreigners, who wanted to enter the state, through transits in Sabah and Labuan must apply for entry permit through ‘EnterSarawak’.

It added that all flights having transit through Sabah or Labuan will not be allowed entry to Sarawak without attachment of the Covid-19 rT-PCR test results. ― Borneo Post