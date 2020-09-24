Cops looking for guardians of toddler found at Kajang water treatment plant

Police said the boy, aged between two and three, was found by passers-by at the water treatment plant about 9.40am. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — A toddler was found in the compound of a water treatment plant in Taman Juara Jaya, Kajang yesterday.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the boy, aged between two and three, was found by passers-by at about 9.40am.

The boy, who has been sent to the Kajang Hospital for examination, was wearing a red T-shirt with white pants and was barefooted, he said in a statement here today.

He said those with information on the boy or with a missing child are advised to contact the investigation officer Insp Mohd Faeez Norzah at 013-2773407 or any police station. — Bernama