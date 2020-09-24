Cops detain 137 for RMCO violations, 111 fined

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the police detained 137 people for various offences under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The police detained 137 people for various offences under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced.

He said that of that number, 111 were slapped with compound notices, 25 were remanded and one was given bail.

“Among the RMCO violations include pub/nightclub activities (39), no physical distancing (32), leaving home without valid reasons in areas under the enforced movement control order (EMCO) (25), suspicion on being involved with prostitution (14), failure to prepare equipment/recording details of customers (10), leaving EMCO areas without a valid reason (7), failure to wear face mask (6) and premises operating without permission (4),” Ismail said.

On Ops Benteng, the operation launched to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants to Malaysia, Ismail Sabri said that 67 foreigners, five skippers and three smugglers were detained yesterday.

“Also seized was one boat and 13 land transport vehicles,” Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, said.

He added that eight of the 67 were arrested by the military at Ladang Sg Tengah, Johor, for not possessing valid travel documents, while two others were detained by the police at Pengkalan Haram Kebun and Pengkalan Kubor, Kelantan, for entering the country via non-gazetted routes, and for not possessing valid travel documents.