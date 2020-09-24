Ahmad Maslan withdraws appeal to junk money laundering and false statement charges

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan today withdrew his appeal against a Session’s Court decision in dismissing his application to drop the money laundering and giving false statement charges made against him.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin withdrew the appeal after Ahmad’s lawyer Atiqa Nazihah Azmi told the court that the notice to withdraw the appeal was filed last Aug 3.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat confirmed the matter and told the court that the prosecution did not object to it.

Last Aug 14, the High Court dismissed Ahmad’s an application for a revision of a lower court’s decision in dismissing his application for the court to drop the charges against him.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Aslam Zainuddin dismissed the application on the grounds that there was no mistake by the Sessions Court in dismissing the Pontian Member of Parliament's application to quash the charges against him.

Ahmad, 54, was charged with money laundering by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013.

In doing so, he had violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

The other charge was for giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when questioned by MACC investigating officer, Principal Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, over the issue at the media conference room, Parliament Building, Jalan Parlimen here, between 2.45 pm and 3.30 pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama