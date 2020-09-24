After Zahid, Johor Umno deputy chief says can’t vouch for state MPs’ loyalty to Perikatan

Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed says Johor Umno federal lawmakers’ support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government was uncertain. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Sept 24 — Johor Umno federal lawmakers’ support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government was uncertain, said Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

The Johor Umno deputy chief said that while its state assemblymen were firmly behind the PN government of Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, the same could not be said of his party’s or Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs from here.

“Thus, the Johor administration is still maintained under Hasni, who is also the state’s Umno chief.

“However, I can’t say it's the same for some of the state’s Umno parliamentarians,” Nur Jazlan told Malay Mail when contacted.

Nur Jazlan’s response appeared to corroborate Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement yesterday that some of his party and BN’s MPs supported PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who claimed to have the majority to form the federal government.

Zahid, who is also the BN chairman, said he would not stand in the way of its lawmakers who wished to back Anwar in the latter’s bid to replace Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

Rivals including former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have concluded that Zahid’s stand meant Muhyiddin could no longer claim to command majority support in Parliament.

Today, Nur Jazlan suggested that some Umno MPs from Johor may have come to dubious arrangements with rival leaders in this matter.

He accused the unnamed lawmakers of lacking integrity and loyalty, and of putting themselves ahead of the party.

“This was also evident during Tun Dr Mahathir's Mohamad’s administration when there were Umno members who crossed over or made deals,” Nur Jazlan said.

The former deputy home minister said the best way to resolve the latest political crisis was to hold a general election.

He reiterated that Johor would remain a PN state regardless of whether Anwar succeeds in taking over control of the federal government.

“To me, this is more of a parliamentary matter and will not affect the Johor state administration,” he said.

At a press conference yesterday, Anwar claimed to have a “strong, formidable majority” to form the next federal government and that Muhyiddin’s administration has effectively collapsed.

However, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman refused to reveal just how many of the Dewan Rakyat’s 222 parliamentarians are now with him or from which party, pending an audience with the Yang-di Pertuan Agong.

He had secured an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah but the Agong was admitted to the National Heart Institute before this could take place.

Muhyiddin’s control of Parliament has never been officially established but is believed to be 113 out of the 222 seats or just over the absolute minimum of 112 needed to a simple majority.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin issued a statement saying that Anwar must prove his claim through processes set in the Federal Constitution and that he remained the prime minister until such a time.