Sarawak CM pays last respects to the late Bayoi

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg pays his last respects to the late Bayoi. Also seen are (from right) Datuk Sri Michael Manyin Jawong and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas. ― Borneo Post pic

SERIAN, Sept 23 ― Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today paid his last respects to the late Datuk Frederick Bayoi Manggie at his residence here.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas; Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Sri Michael Manyin Jawong and Assistant Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Chief Minister visited the late Bayoi’s residence first before proceeding to officiate several official functions in Serian.

He also gave comforting words to the Bayoi’s widow Datin Diana Bernadette and other family members before leaving.

Bayoi, 77, who suffered from various diseases, passed away on Monday.

The late Bayoi was a member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) for 33 years before resigning in 2016 to contest as independent candidate in the newly created Bukit Semuja seat in the 11th State Election that year.

Bayoi was Kedup assemblyman for three terms or 15 years from 1996 to 2011, after previously serving two terms as assemblyman for Tarat.

The burial service took place at the Ayer Manis SDA Christian Cemetery, here today. ― Borneo Post