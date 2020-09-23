Sabah polls: Covid-19 prevention guidelines in force, says EC

A police officer has his temperature taken before entering the voting centre at the Sabah Contingent police headquarters in Kota Kinabalu September 22, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 23 ― The Guidelines on Prevention of Covid-19 issued on September 11 are in force throughout the Sabah state election process in accordance with the recovery movement control order (PKPP).

Election Communication (EC) Corporate Communications Unit, in a statement here today, said for the red zones, however, the house-to-house campaign should be reduced with only one or two persons to be allowed in subject to compliance with physical distancing.

“So as all ceramah activities which are limited to only 30 attendees subject to the permit issued by the police.

“Candidates are also encouraged to optimise the use of online medium or social media to campaign,” the statement said.

Other aspects listed in the guidelines are the use of face masks, hand sanitiser, body temperature check and record of attendance for all activities and process related to the state election.

The Sabah people will go to the polls on September 26. ― Bernama