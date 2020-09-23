Sabah BN-Umno’s autonomy, reform can pull in votes, says Bung Moktar

Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is also state Umno chief, said the approach taken by BN-Umno now was different, including in party management, selection of candidates and distribution of seats, proving that it is free from interference by the central Umno leadership. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 23 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is confident that the autonomy granted to and reform undertaken by Sabah Umno will draw support for the party in the 16th Sabah state election.

Bung Moktar, who is also state Umno chief, said the approach taken by BN-Umno now was different, including in party management, selection of candidates and distribution of seats, proving that it is free from interference by the central Umno leadership,

Bung Moktar said the fielding of 95 per cent new faces in the state election by Umno had given it a new impetus and outlook and proven his courage and firmness in setting the direction for BN-Umno in Sabah.

“BN-Umno is no longer like before. The leadership style has changed, and so has the way of managing the party. We are no longer exclusive...we are inclusive.

“We remain people friendly and go to the ground to be with them. I am very satisfied that the people accept the newlook Sabah BN-Umno, 100 per cent new leadership, new candidates. So, is there anything else we have not fulfilled? To me, this is a bold move by us,” he told Bernama.

Bung Moktar said the new candidates put forward by BN-Umno were fighters who should be given an opportunity to shine and serve the people by being elected as state assemblymen.

“The previous leadership was worried about pushing forward young people to be candidates. I am a generous person and want to give sufficient room to young people because they are our future. We need to give a platform to these young people,” said Bung Moktar, who is contesting in the new seat of Lamag.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament advised voters especially the younger ones to be rational and not emotional when casting their ballots.

“Politics should not be based on feelings and emotions because a good party without a good candidate is also problematic. There should be a balance. The youth will determine our future,” he added.

He urged the people to pick a state government that is more responsible in bringing development and looking after the people’s welfare.

A total of 1.12 million Sabahans will go to the polls on Saturday to elect representatives for the 73 seats in the State Legislative Assembly. — Bernama