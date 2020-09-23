PKR sec-gen: Zahid’s statement admitting Umno MPs’ support for Anwar ‘confirms’ Perikatan’s fall

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks to reporters during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 24, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that several lawmakers from his party will back Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government “confirms” that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin no longer commands majority support in Parliament, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said today.

The statement purportedly issued by Zahid earlier this evening stated that he could not prevent Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno Members of Parliament from supporting Anwar.

“From that statement alone, we can fairly conclude that Zahid has admitted to having many of his party lawmakers supporting Anwar,” Saifuddin, who is also Pakatan Harapan chief secretary, told Malay Mail.

“Bear in mind that he (Zahid) said ‘many’. When you mention many (defections) in the context of Muhyiddin leading a government with a razor-thin margin, we can conclude that he (Muhyiddin) has lost majority of the support,” the PKR leader added.

MORE TO COME