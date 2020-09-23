Hajiji pledges to continue developing tourism in Sulaman

Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Sulaman, Datuk Hajiji NoorDatuk Hajiji Mohd Noor giving a speech in Kampung Baru Selaud, Tuaran, Sept 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, Sept 23 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Sulaman, Datuk Hajiji Noor, has said he will intensify tourism development if re-elected as its assemblyman on Saturday.

Hajiji, the Sabah Bersatu chief, said tourism could generate income for the local population by attracting more people to visit tourist attractions in Sulaman.

He said the tourism industry would also be given priority if PN and its Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) allies Barisan Nasional (BN) and PBS were given the mandate to rule the state.

“Post-Covid-19, the tourism industry will pick up and this will boost the economy of the local people. The tourism industry will have a spill-over in income for other sectors, including transport, agriculture and fisheries,” he told reporters after attending a meet-the-people session in Kampung Laya-Laya here today.

Commenting on the state election campaign which entered its 12th day today, Hajiji said the “mood” of the people was positive for GRS, especially in Tuaran district.

He believed that GRS has the advantage in all the four state seats under the Tuaran parliamentary constituency – Sulaman, Pantai Dalit, Tamparuli and Kiulu.

Hajiji said Sabah still needs the politics of development as many areas in the state could do with more infrastructure like roads, clean water supply and electricity supply.

Therefore, it is important for the state government to be aligned with the federal government to ensure smooth administration and extension of allocations for the benefit of the people, he added.

“If state government leaders say they do not need aid from the federal government, it is a big lie. We are in one country; we need to cooperate with the federal government,” he said.

Hajiji is facing Rekan Hussien of PCS and Aliasgar @ Ali Ashgaar Basri of Warisan in his bid to retain the seat. — Bernama