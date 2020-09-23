Elopura incumbent Ket Kiun is ‘Chinese YB who helps Muslims’

Over his two-year tenure as assemblyman of Elopura, Chong has opened Quran and Fardhu Ain Classes classes in Kampung Mangkalinau and Kampung Forest. — Borneo Post pic

SANDAKAN, Sept 23 — Calvin Chong Ket Kiun from Democratic Action Party (DAP) who is defending his seat in Elopura under the Warisan Plus ticket is known by the locals as the ‘Chinese YB who helps Muslims’ here.

Elopura has 25,794 voters, out of which 9,204 or 35.6 per cent are Muslim Bumiputera, according to the Election Commission 2020 data.

This has not stopped Chong, a former engineering graduate from the University of Hull, England, to contribute to Muslims in the constituency.

Over his two-year tenure as assemblyman of Elopura, Chong has opened Quran and Fardhu Ain Classes (KAFA) classes in Kampung Mangkalinau and Kampung Forest.

His contributions to the local Muslim community, among others, were helping in the construction of Surau in Kampung Letat Jaya, as well as contributing allocation for the repairing of Surau Ar-Raihan Kg Letat Bakau, Surau Al-Maliki, Surau Al-Munawara Kg Mangkalinau Cola and Surau Al-Muraqabah Kg Icebox.

He had also donated a hearse (van) for Nurusakirin Mosque of Taman Indah Jaya, and a hearse-boat for At-Taqwa Mosque of Kampung Mangkalinau.

“We do not see the people’s race or religion when it comes to helping them. I assisted them as best as I could because I represented them. It was my responsibility,” he said when speaking to The BorneoPost.

Chong said he hopes the people will give him the mandate so that he could continue contributing to the local community. — Borneo Post