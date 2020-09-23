DIGP: 72 police reports lodged over Mohamaddin’s allegation on Lahad Datu intrusion

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the police had opened an investigation paper and that the case was being investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — A total of 72 police reports have been lodged against Warisan leader Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi for allegedly saying the intrusion by terrorists in Lahad Datu, Sabah in 2013 was a farce.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the police had opened an investigation paper and that the case was being investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT).

“We have sent USJT to assist the Sabah police contingent headquarters and witnesses will be called to give their statements,” he told a media conference after attending a Bukit Aman monthly assembly here today.

Asked to comment on Mohamaddin’s statement, Acryl Sani said it had offended the parties involved in the Lahad Datu incident.

“I do not want to comment further but what is important is we are investigating the case,” he said.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said in a statement that the accusation was an insult to the security forces and their families, as 10 members of the Malaysian security forces were killed in the tragedy.

Chief of Defence Force Jen Tan Sri Affendi Buang also said Mohamaddin’s statement belittled the role and responsibility of the armed forces.

When campaigning for Warisan in the 16th Sabah state election three days ago, Mohamaddin, a former tourism, arts and culture minister, had allegedly said the terrorist intrusion in Lahad Datu was a sham. — Bernama