Abdul Hadi: Muhyiddin has PAS’ full support

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, in a statement via his official social media account, said Muhyiddin has full backing as prime minister from all 18 PAS MPs. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 23 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today that PAS MPs were not only solidly behind Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership, the party will also keep strengthening its relationship with its partners in Muafakat Nasional and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Abdul Hadi, in a statement via his official social media account, said Muhyiddin has full backing as prime minister from all 18 PAS MPs.

The Marang MP said as far as the Constitution is concerned, Muhyiddin is still the legitimate prime minister.

“PAS calls on all Malaysians to unite and support the efforts of the PN government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and also its collective efforts to revive the economy,” he said.

Earlier today, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed that he has garnered “formidable and convincing” support from among members of Parliament (MPs) to form a new government to replace the ruling PN government.

Anwar said he had also received consent to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Tuesday, but the audience was postponed after His Majesty was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for treatment.

Anwar, who is also Opposition Leader, however, did not state the number of MPs said to be backing him, only claiming that they were mostly Malay and Muslim. — Bernama