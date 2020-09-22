Seremban flood evacuees rise to 40

File picture of Muhammad Nur Zharfan Rusidi (right) helping his grandfather Wahab Rashid while being assisted by his aunt Salmi Wahab during a flash flood in Kampung Bemban Seremban July 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 22 — The number of flood evacuees in Rantau rose to 40 people from 12 families as of 8pm tonight, compared to 39 flood victims this morning.

The Seremban District Disaster Management Secretariat in a statement here tonight said the evacuees are from Kampung Pasir, Kampung Sega Hilir and Kampung Stesen and currently the victims are housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sega.

“The district officer as the district disaster management chairman has requested for the victims to remain at the relief centre following unpredictable weather in the evening,” the statement read.

Floods occurred in low-lying areas due to heavy rain from 5.30pm to 10pm yesterday and following that, the PPS was opened at 11.30pm last night. — Bernama