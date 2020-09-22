Sarawak CM: RM50m allocation for VSAT network will extend internet reach to rural areas

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said unlike the transmission dishes, the VSAT network has unlimited geographic reach, efficient transmission and reception of data. — AFP pic

SAMARHAN, Sept 22 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he has approved a RM50 million allocation to acquire the services of a VSAT (very small aperture terminal) network to provide internet connectivity in the rural areas.

He said the state government has built telecommunication towers in rural areas, but they do not have the dishes to receive or transmit information by radio waves.

“Telecommunication companies such as Celcom or Digi do not want to install the dishes because they feel there is no market for them in rural areas,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a RM20 million new building for the State Farmers’ Association (SFA) here.

He said unlike the transmission dishes, the VSAT network has unlimited geographic reach, efficient transmission and reception of data.

“VSAT is capable of providing internet service at a speed of 30 megabits per second, including for Wi-Fi,” he said.

The chief minister said internet connection will be useful for farmers who want to market their products online.

SFA chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Ismail said the new building will be equipped with internet facilities and a promotion and marketing gallery.

He said the building is expected to be completed by March 22 next year.

Among those present at the function were Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Samarahan Member of Parliament Rubiah Wang.