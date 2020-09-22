Putrajaya stamp series now available for purchase, says Pos Malaysia

Launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on August 28, the series includes iconic buildings in Putrajaya such as Perdana Putra, Palace of Justice, Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin (Masjid Besi), Perbadanan Putrajaya Complex and Seri Gemilang Bridge. — Picture courtesy of Pos Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The “Iconic Buildings of Putrajaya” stamp series which offers five stamp designs are available for purchase starting today via Pos Malaysia’s online store at www.eziemall.com and all post offices nationwide.

Pos Malaysia’s Group Head of Marketing, Schrene Goh in a statement today said that it has produced 250,000 pieces for each stamp design, carrying a denomination of RM1.30 each, while other philatelic products such as the First Day Cover (FDC) and folder are priced at 50 sen and RM6 respectively.

She said on top of that, stamp collectors may obtain the whole set at a reasonable price of RM26.

“Putrajaya is the legacy and symbol of the nation and its magnificence has captured global attention, as the administrative capital showcases many architectural wonders and majestic buildings inspired by Islamic, European and traditional Malay architecture.

“This has inspired the collaboration between Pos Malaysia and Perbadanan Putrajaya to create the ‘Iconic Buildings of Putrajaya’ special stamp series, in conjunction with the 25th Anniversary of Putrajaya and to share the beauty of these architectural gems with stamp collectors from all over the world,” she added in the statement.

— Bernama