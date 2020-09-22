Police say it again: Don’t cycle on highways in Malaysia or you risk being fined

File picture shows motocyclists riding on the motorcycle lane along the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur January 25, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Royal Malaysia Police has reminded Malaysians not to cycle on the highway as this is banned under the Road Transport Act 1987.

If caught, they face a fine of up to RM2,000.

In a statement, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias added, however, that the ban does not extend to other roads such as federal, state and municipal ones in the country.

“JSPT advises cyclists who wish to participate in said activity to always follow the designated rules and laws of the highway to ensure their safety as well as that of other road users.

“Any individual who fails to obey the road signs that forbid cycling on the highway is committing an offence under the Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987, where if convicted, will face a fine of no less than RM300 and no more than RM2,000.

Cycling has become one of the most popular pastimes in Malaysia, with scores of cyclists taking to the road, especially on weekends.

Last week, a video showing a group of cyclists on a highway went viral on social media and received mostly negative responses from users.