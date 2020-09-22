Man who slammed cat to the ground gets statement recorded by Setapak police

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the 36-year-old man had allegedly committed the act at a parking lot in front of a row of shophouses in Jalan Rejang, Setapak yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — A local man, who slammed a cat to the ground after it had climbed onto his car windshield, was at the Setapak police station here, to give his statement this morning.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the 36-year-old man had allegedly committed the act at a parking lot in front of a row of shophouses in Jalan Rejang, Setapak yesterday.

He said a 55-second closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident which had gone viral on social media and caused a stir with many slamming the man for his horrific act.

“The suspect is believed to have acted consciously and the blow to the head could cause the cat to suffer serious injuries as well as internal bleeding,” he added.

According to Rajab Ahad, the suspect, who does not have any criminal record, arrived at the police station at 11.30am.

The case has been classified as animal cruelty under Section 29 (1) (a) of the Animal Welfare Act 1953 (Amendment 2013), which provides a RM50,000 fine, a year’s jail or both if convicted, he added. — Bernama