Malaysia Airlines domestic fair offers 20pc off on all seats to boost tourism

Malaysia Airlines Domestic Fair (MADF) is offering a 20 per cent discount on all economy class flight tickets to all domestic destinations from September 23-30, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Malaysia Airlines Domestic Fair (MADF) is offering a 20 per cent discount on all economy class flight tickets to all domestic destinations from September 23-30, 2020 for immediate travel until June 30, 2021.

The promotion is available via the airline’s official website and mobile app.

“For more significant savings, purchases via the Malaysia Airlines’ mobile app entitles passengers to an additional five per cent discount on top of the tickets on offer.

“CIMB debit, credit and prepaid cardholders can also enjoy the additional five per cent discount when they grab the MADF 2020 offers for all ticket purchases via the airline’s official website,” said Malaysia Airlines in a statement today.

The cardholders can opt for the CIMB zero per cent Easy Pay Instalment Plan by keying-in the promo code, MH20CIMB5, which is also made available on Malaysia Airlines’ website.

The plan allows passengers to opt for a flexible instalment payment scheme at zero per cent interest for up to 12 months.

In addition, CIMB Enrich credit cardholders will earn up to 1,000 Enrich Miles with a minimum booking of RM500.

All Malaysia Airlines’ passengers will get to enjoy the privileges and services of a premier full-service carrier, with cabin baggage allocation of seven kilogrammes, complimentary snacks/meals and beverages as well as access to the specially curated Malaysia Airlines in-flight entertainment system. — Bernama