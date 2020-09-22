Hazulizah’s social skills can win votes in Sabah polls, says Hishammuddin

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (right) with Barisan Nasional candidate for the Karambunai state constituency, Datuk Yakob Khan, at Kampung Lapasan Sepanggar Sept 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, Sept 22 — The young candidate fielded by Barisan Nasional (BN) to contest in the Sekong state seat has a good level of social skills, especially in interacting with the public, which can help her win votes in the Sabah state election.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, who is also former Umno vice-president said the 35-year-old Hazulizah Mohd Dani also has an impressive public speaking skill.

“Maybe because she has served at the Special Affairs Department (before it was abolished in 2018).

“I’m also happy with the public acceptance of our candidate. It really enhances our confidence that come Sept 26, we will declare Hazulizah as our elected representative in Sekong,” he said after campaigning for the candidate in Kampung Sundang Laut here today.

Hazulizah is the sole candidate from Puteri Umno contesting in the Sabah polls.

Hishammuddin, who was once led Umno Youth, said he would do his level best to help and guide Hazulizah to be an assemblywoman of high calibre should she win the seat.

“She may be the only candidate from Puteri Umno, but worry not, she’s not alone. All Umno wings are behind her and will support her all the way,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hazulizah said her main focus was to improve the level education of the people in Sekong, apart from ensuring their wellbeing.

“BN is also committed to improving basic infrastructure and public amenities, and if given the mandate, I will do my best to help fulfil the needs of the local people here,” she said.

Hazulizah is in a six-cornered fight against Mohd Fazil Ajak (LDP), Abidin Sukor (PPRS), Sitti Nurul Ain Sahidah Pitting (PCS), Saran Jumdail (USNO) and Alias Sani (Warisan) for the Sekong seat, which was formerly held by Arifin Asgali (Warisan).

A total of 1.12 million Sabah voters will go to the polls on Sept 26. — Bernama