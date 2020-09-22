Ex-civil servant arrested in Perak after fake luxury goods worth more than RM225,000 seized

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Manjung branch office head, Wan Muhammad Badro Wan Mahmood said the activities of the 31-year-old man was discovered following raids on four shops and a store at around 2pm yesterday. — Reuters

LUMUT, Sept 22 — A former civil servant who had been living a life of luxury was found to be the main supplier of imitation items around the Manjung district, after he was nabbed during Ops Tiru and Ops Jeriji yesterday.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Manjung branch office head, Wan Muhammad Badro Wan Mahmood said the activities of the 31-year-old man was discovered following raids on four shops and a store at around 2pm yesterday.

He said the raids led to the arrest of the man, who was said to have been active for the last three years.

“Based on our inspections, the man has turned his house as the main store to keep the counterfeit goods before they were sold at the four premises.

“We believe his supplies are from overseas and among the items are Nike, Adidas and Puma shoes, Louis Vuitton bags and Casio G-Shock watches,” he told a press conference today.

Wan Muhammad Badro said a total of 10,875 pairs of shoes were seized in the raids, as well as 3,884 pieces of shirts, 809 pieces of pants and 177 units of watches, believed to be imitations, with an estimated value of RM226,344.

“It is learnt that for each item sold, half of the price was the profit,” he said, adding that the man was also believed to be the supplier for Perak Tengah, Kuala Kangsar, Hilir Perak and Kinta districts.

He said the man has been released on police bail and the case is being investigated under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademarks Act 2019 for having in possession, custody or control of goods with falsely applied trademark for the purpose of trade or manufacture. — Bernama