Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cluster found in Sabah’s Bangau-Bangau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — A new Covid-19 cluster has been detected in Sabah within the district of Bangau-Bangau.

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, four Malaysians and one foreigner have tested positive for Covid-19 there.

“As of 12pm today, 97 individuals have been screened and five were found positive while the remainder 92 are awaiting their results.

“The source of the infection is being investigated,” said Dr Noor Hisham today during his Covid-19 media briefing.

Apart from that 42 new cases were reported in the Benteng cluster, 40 from Tawau and one from Lahad Datu bringing the total number of infected from this cluster to 624.

Of the 624 cases, 324 were Malaysians while the rest were foreign nationals, with 197 from the Philippines and 103 from Indonesia.

The Pulau cluster added six new cases bringing its total to 35 while the Selamat cluster also registered six new cases for a total of 25.

The Sungai cluster has nine new positive cases bringing the total number of testing to 24, 744 individuals.

Malaysia added another 82 new cases of Covid-19 today.