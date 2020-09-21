Seven vehicles catch fire in open space near SMK Durian Daun in Melaka

Melaka Tengah district police chief, ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said initial investigation found that the fire was believed to have started from a Mitsubishi van, belonging to a 64-year-old man, parked in the open space after sending his son to the school. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Sept 21 — Seven vehicles including six cars belonging to students caught fire in an open space in front of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Durian Daun here, at about 7.45am today.

Melaka Tengah district police chief, ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said initial investigation found that the fire was believed to have started from a Mitsubishi van, belonging to a 64-year-old man, parked in the open space after sending his son to the school.

“On returning to the van, he saw smoke in the front passenger seat. He tried to open the door but to no avail and the fire started to spread towards nearby vehicles.

“Apart from the van, six other vehicles, namely Perodua Axia, Proton Exora, Toyota Vios, Nissan Grand Livina and two Perodua Myvi belonging to SMK Durian Daun students also caught fire,” he said in a statement here, tonight.

He said the results of the investigation also found that the area did not have a designated parking lot.

Afzanizar said the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) was still investigating the cause of the fire and found that there was no element of public mischief.

He said JBPM received a distress call at 7.45am and the fire was brought under control about 40 minutes later. — Bernama