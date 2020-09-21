Ex-counselling teacher’s seven years’ jail sentence for supporting IS upheld

Razis Awang’s appeal against his conviction and jail sentence was dismissed today by a three-member panel comprising Justices Datuk Yaacob Md Sam, Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail and Datuk Nordin Hassan.— Istock pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 — The Court of Appeal has upheld the seven years’ jail sentence imposed on a former secondary school counselling teacher for supporting the Islamic State (IS) and keeping pictures of the terror group in 2016.

Razis Awang’s appeal against his conviction and jail sentence was dismissed today by a three-member panel comprising Justices Datuk Yaacob Md Sam, Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail and Datuk Nordin Hassan.

Justice Yaacob, who led the panel, also rejected the prosecution’s appeal to increase Razis’s jail term.

In his decision, the judge (Justice Yaacob) said Razis’s conviction on the two charges were safe to be upheld.

On December 17, 2018, the High Court sentenced Razis to seven years’ jail after finding him guilty on the first charge of giving support through “baiah” to the IS terror group, whereby he had used the name Razis in the “gagak hitam” Telegram application.

The offence was committed at a house in Lorong Senangin 2/3, Taman Senangin, Kulim, Kedah at 8.11am on March 30, 2016.

Razis, 34, was also convicted and sentenced to two years’ jail by the High Court for the second charge of possessing six images related to the terror group in his mobile phone and three images in his laptop at the same place about 7.20pm on September 28, 2016.

High Court judge, Datuk Azman Abdullah had ordered his sentences to run concurrently.

Razis was represented by lawyer, Syahredzan Johan while deputy public prosecutor, Datuk Nazran Mohd Sham appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama