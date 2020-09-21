Covid-19: No new positive cases reported in Sarawak today, total tally at 701, says SDMC

A health worker in protective suit swabs a driver’s mouth at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital in Petaling Jaya March 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Sept 21 — Sarawak recorded zero new Covid-19 positive cases today, marking its fourth consecutive day of zero infections and maintaining the total cumulative cases at 701, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update press statement, SDMC said the Alam Cluster in Bintulu involving eight cases remained the only active cluster in Sarawak.

“Kindly be informed that there are no new recovered and discharged cases today. This maintains the total cumulative tally of recovered and discharged cases at 680 or 97 per cent of the total,” said SDMC.

SDMC said two cases were still receiving treatment at hospitals, one each at Sibu Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor.

It added that no Covid-19 case was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) today.

SDMC also informed that one case, which had been reported in Sandakan, Sabah was being treated at the Bintulu Hospital.

“The death toll from Covid-19 remains at 19 cases or 2.71 per cent of the total. A total of five persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported,” said SDMC. — Borneo Post