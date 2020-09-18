MB: Johor’s Marlborough College at risk of shutting down due to Covid-19 border closure

Hasni (centre) said Marlborough College Malaysia’s closure would be a huge loss for Johor. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 18 — Prestigious British boarding school Marlborough College Malaysia (MCM), located in Iskandar Puteri here, is at risk of winding down its operations due to border closures following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the college had written to him to request assistance from the state government in finding a solution for some 900 Singaporean students who have not been able to attend classes due to Johor’s border being closed.

He said MCM’s school management detailed the many challenges that it is going through owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Basically the school is unable to operate as usual and faces the possibility of closing down if the situation persists,” said Hasni in his speech during the Johor Media Club’s annual general meeting held at the Holiday Villa hotel here last night.

Present at the event was Johor Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang and Johor Media Club president Mohd Fauzi Ishak.

MCM prides itself as an independent boarding and day school which goes way back to Marlborough College in the United Kingdom (UK) that was first established in 1843. It has been in operation in Johor for the past eight years.

Hasni said MCM’s closure would be a huge loss for Johor as it is considered an international education institution.

He said that the state government will discuss the matter with the federal government soon.

“I would also be meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and will urge the federal government to speed up the reopening of the borders with Singapore for daily commuters,” he said.

On a related matter, Hasni said that Wisma Putra would present a paper to the Cabinet soon on the opening of the Johor government’s investment, culture and friendship company in Singapore to improve trade and diplomatic links between the state and the republic.

He believes that Johor’s presence in the Johor Investment Company (JICO) that will be situated in Singapore can assist in exploring and maximising on collaboration.

“Our interest with Singapore is not limited to only trade, but also in other areas such as water resource and water boundaries.

“These are issues that require constant good relations between Singapore and Johor,” said Hasni.

In May, Hasni revealed that the Johor government will establish JICO and its main function is to improve and mitigate trade or investment between Johor and Singapore.