Covid-19 quarantine-breaching minister Khairuddin hospitalised with ‘mystery’ ailment

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali, who breached the country’s mandatory Covid-19 quarantine requirement for those returning from abroad, has been admitted to hospital with an unknown illness.

The PAS minister took to Facebook to relate his ordeal, stopping short, however, of revealing what he was admitted for.

“Alhamdulillah. Being healthy or sick is the sunnah of life. First time in the ward as a patient today. Tomorrow is just a small procedure. Hopefully, it will only take a day or two before I am discharged.

“Last week, after an examination, my doctor had recommended a one-week break, but mounting tasks did not allow me to rest completely. Some programmes can only be delayed. A packed schedule awaits, and this includes Sabah and Miri, Sarawak at the end of this month. I hope I can get well again. Pray for me to stay healthy,” he wrote.

Previously, it was rumoured that Khairuddin was put on leave pending investigations into his quarantine breach, angering social media users who quickly pointed out the allegedly lopsided treatment given to ordinary citizens who commit the same offence compared to politicians.

On Tuesday, an aide to Khairuddin denied that the minister had been put on leave following a police investigation into his failure to adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

Malaysiakini reported the aide, Muhammad Faudzi Jalil, as saying that it was business as usual for the plantation industries and commodities minister.

This was despite an anonymous source, said to be highly placed, stating the contrary to Malaysiakini, claiming the purported decision had been relayed to the Cabinet last week.

On his Facebook page, Khairuddin posted that he was on a working visit to the Bukit Ibam Malaysian Rubber Board plantation in Rompin, Pahang, on Monday.

Prior to that, the Kuala Nerus MP visited Terengganu assemblymen at Wisma Darul Iman in Kuala Terengganu.

Khairuddin failed to observe a mandatory 14-day Covid-19 quarantine period after returning from what he claimed was a “semi-official trip” to Turkey.

The police have since said that the investigation into the incident has been completed and the investigation papers are now with the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).