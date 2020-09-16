Bung Moktar: Nine-point GRS manifesto to boost Sabah’s economy, people’s welfare

Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the manifesto aimed at equipping every district in the state with basic utilities such as water and electricity. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The Aku Janji Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) manifesto contained proposals to drive Sabah’s economic growth and improve state residents’ welfare, Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said today.

“The most important thing is to ensure Sabah’s economy and welfare are further improved on as well as guaranteeing Sabah’s position in the Malaysian Agreement 1963.

“A special committee for the petroleum sector in Sabah is also in the pipeline to allow a fund to be set up to ensure Sabahan would be able to reap said rewards,” he told reporters after launching the manifesto in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The manifesto comprised nine core areas of focus such as economy, infrastructure, job employment, public service, health, general wellbeing, security, youth, women development and human capital education.

On infrastructure, Bung Moktar said the manifesto aimed at equipping every district in the state with basic utilities such as water and electricity.

The GRS is a coalition comprising BN, Perikatan Nasional, and local Sabah Opposition parties that were cobbled together to jointly challenge the ruling Warisan Plus pact.

Voting for the Sabah election is on September 26. — Bernama