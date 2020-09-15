Kelantan uses local dialect for name of tourism campaign, says state exco

KOTA BARU, Sept 15 — The Kelantan government has used the unique local dialect for the name of the new “Jom Maghi Dderak Di Kelate” campaign to attract domestic tourists to the state.

State Unity, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Committee chairman, Datuk Md Anizam Abdul Rahman, said the word reflects the local culture and that the meaning of ‘dderak’ or ‘deghak’ is similar to going sightseeing.

“This theme epitomises the social harmony synonymous with the state,” he said after launching the Kelantan Sightseeing Tours ‘Mari Dderak Di Klate’ programme package today.

Earlier, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Jasa Teratai Holidays Sdn Bhd and the Kota Baru Municipal Council — Islamic City (MPKB-BRI).

Malaysia Association Tour Agency (MATA) representative, Mimi Rodiah Abdul Rahman; Tourism Wilayah Timur director, Hafiz Hazin; and state Tourist Information Centre (tourism and culture) chief assistant secretary, Nik Mahmud Nik Jaffar, were also present.

Md Anizam said the aim of the programme is to give tourists a memorable experience so that they will love to come back.

He also reminded tourists to hire a tour guide as they “will provide accurate information about Kelantan, especially the attractions”, like Pengkalan Kubor in Tumpat, Pantai Mek Mas and Pengkalan Datu. — Bernama