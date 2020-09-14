Student charged with newborn’s murder allowed bail pending transfer of case to High Court

A college student who was charged with murder of her newborn baby, was allowed to be released on bail of RM30,000 with one surety pending the transfer of her case to the High Court. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 14 — A college student who was charged with murder of her newborn baby, was allowed to be released on bail of RM30,000 with one surety pending the transfer of her case to the High Court.

In allowing M. Santhiea’s bail application, the Court of Appeal three-man panel comprising Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said, Datuk P.Ravinthran and Datuk Indera Mohd Sofian Abd Razak also ordered the 18-year-old girl to report to a police station in Air Itam, Penang, every week starting this Saturday and not to ‘disturb’ the witnesses in her case. They also barred her from applying for a passport.

Justice Kamaludin, who led the panel, said the bail would expire once Santhiea’s case has been transferred to the High Court.

Santhiea, who was brought in by wheelchair today, was charged with killing her newborn by tossing the baby out of her 13th floor apartment in Bandar Baru, Ayer Itam, Penang, at 8.25am on July 10, this year.

The charge was read to Santhiea at the maternity ward of Penang Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment, before Magistrate Fadrina Khairi.

Earlier, lawyer RSN Rayer told the Court of Appeal that Santhiea needed constant care from her family as she suffered abnormal injuries due to childbirth and was in extreme pain and unable to walk.

“I ask the court to show some mercy to grant the bail,” he said, adding that section 388 of the Criminal Procedure Code allows a woman who is charged for non-bailable offence to be released on bail pending trial.

Santhiea’s father posted the bail. — Bernama