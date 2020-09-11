‘Mother of all charges’? Guan Eng’s lawyer’s tells prosecutor not to be delusional

Lim Guan Eng (centre) and his lawyer Gobind Singh Deo (left) and Ramkarpal Singh (right) exiting the Butterworth Court Complex August 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Gobind Singh Deo has challenged deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin’s assertion that he was “99 per cent” confident of convicting former minister Lim Guan Eng, pointing out that the Attorney General’s Chambers conviction rate was nowhere near this.

In a statement criticising the DPP over a press conference after Lim was charged with misappropriating RM208 million in state land, the defence lawyer and Puchong MP said Wan Shaharudin was delusional in his confidence.

“If you only prefer charges in cases where you are 99 per cent sure of convictions, then why don’t you see 99 per cent convictions in all criminal prosecutions?

“This is because in many cases, the evidence produced just isn’t enough to secure a conviction,” he said.

Gobind also criticised the DPP’s decision to speak about the case to the media, pointing out that the prosecution had applied for a court order barring public comments about the matter.

He suggested that this showed a lack of respect for the court and for the order sought.

While saying he would refrain from responding out of respect for the court order, he said the defence would bring the matter up during case management.

“We will move the court for orders to deal with this next week. We are of the view that what he has done is clearly subjudice.

“So bring it on. Let this be the ‘mother of all charges’ then. Let’s see what happens.”

After the former finance minister was charged in Penang today, Wan Shaharudin said he was bullish about convicting Lim on the latter’s latest corruption charges.

“It is the AGC policy to only charge cases with a 99 per cent chance of winning, with the remaining one per cent left to the act of God,” he said.

Lim was charged on two counts of misappropriating state government land worth RM208.7 million by alienating these to Ewein Zenith Sdn Bhd and Zenith Urban Development Sdn Bhd separately.

He claimed trial to both charges.