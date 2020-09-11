Man surrenders rescued sun bear to Sarawak Forestry Corporation

The sun bear being surrendered to SFC after it was rescued by a man from Long Bedian. (Inset) A close-up of the sun bear which was rescued in Long Bedian. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Sept 11 — A sun bear was rescued by a man from Long Bedian and later surrendered to Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) on Wednesday (September 9).

It is said that despite a lot of offers, the man had refused to sell the sun bear as he was concerned about its safety.

SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, who is also the Controller of Wild Life, in a statement published on SFC’s Facebook page praised the man’s act of kindness towards wildlife.

The statement added that the sun bear will be sent to Matang Wildlife Centre.

Sun bears are protected species under Wild Life Protection Ordinance, 1988, which states that killing, keeping, selling or buying the animal is prohibited.

If found guilty, the accused can be jailed for one year and fined RM10,000. — Borneo Post Online