Public Service Dept drafts HR optimisation policy, says D-G

MELAKA, Sept 10 — The Public Service Department (PSD) is drafting the Human Resources Optimisation (HRO) policy in effort to optimise government services to the people.

Its director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said the new policy is being fine-tuned through engagement with all ministries before presenting to the cabinet for approval.

“Under the new policy, we will use the 1:20 ratio which is one government officer serving 20 people.

“The new policy is being drafted so that there will be no more ‘oversupply of civil servants’ issue, which also causes financial implication in the long run,” he told reporters after a handover of post warrant for the Health Ministry at Batu Berendam public health clinic here, today.

In the event, a total of 5,203 out of 10,675 new posts were handed over to the ministry to fill positions such as medical officer, dental officer, pharmacy officer, nurse and medical officer assistant in the ministry’s new facilities.

However, Mohd Khairul Adib said, regardless whether the policy was approved or rejected by the cabinet, the government would still maintain a total of 1.71 million government officers in the country for the time being.

He said besides optimising public servant roles, the government was also looking into online services to increase the effectiveness of government delivery to the communities.

“Now we have less than 40 per cent of the government services being conducted by e-services, and this will be improved, so the time will come when the officers will not be seen (physically) at the frontline,” he said.

Even though the role of government officers would also be changed as the country becomes a developed country, there will still be differences in term of services needed in the urban area compared to the rural areas, he added. — Bernama