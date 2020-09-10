MCA to contest in four Sabah seats for BN

MCA said it will contest in its traditional Kapayan seat and three new state seats — Likas, Karamunting and Elopura — using the BN logo. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — MCA will vie for four seats in the Sabah state election, the party’s state chapter said today.

In a statement, the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party said it will contest in its traditional Kapayan seat and three new state seats — Likas, Karamunting and Elopura — using the coalition’s logo.

“To champion the interest of the Chinese community and be the powerful voice of Sabahans, the BN leadership has once again entrusted MCA to contest in selected constituencies in the 16th Sabah state elections on September 26.

“MCA possesses strong determination to serve the communities of the four contested state constituencies with distinction, if given the mandate.

“With distinction in service to affordable education for all Malaysians, Sabah MCA has demonstrated total commitment to serve in its pursuit to safeguard the welfare of the Chinese and Sabah communities,” it said in a statement.

The party accused the incumbent state government under Parti Warisan Sabah of lacklustre performance over the span of the last 26 months, putting all Sabahans in dire straits as the state’s economic growth stalled for the first time in history.

“MCA looks forward to the people delivering electoral victory for BN as this would be vindication of the people’s mandate hijacked by Warisan in 2018 during the 14th General Election.

“This injustice by the Warisan government against Sabahans is MCA’s primary motivation to contest the state election this time around,” it said.

The state chapter also said it was prepared to combine its election machinery with that of other BN partners and forge new strategic alliances with components of Perikatan Nasional to defeat Warisan and its coalition.

Prior to the upcoming 16th state election, MCA only held one seat in the 60-seats Sabah state assembly.

The Election Commission has set nominations for this Saturday and polling for September 26.