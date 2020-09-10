Cybersecurity, MCMC win awards at WSIS Prizes 2020

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 10 — Two agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) — CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) — have won awards at the Forum World Summit on the Information Society Prizes (WSIS Prizes) 2020 through their respective projects.

KKMM in a statement today said CSM was named Project Winner through the Global Accredited Cybersecurity Education (ACE) Scheme: Centre of Excellence for Capacity Building and Lifelong Learning project for ‘Building Confidence and Security in Use of ICTs’ category.

MCMC was announced as the Project Champion through the Click Wise project for the ‘Ethical Dimensions of the Information Society’ category, it said.

According to KKMM, The Global ACE Scheme project is a professional development scheme in the field of cyber security developed by CSM in collaboration with government agencies, industry, academic institutions and supported by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation — Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT).

The scheme, which was developed in line with international standards, has created a single converging platform in the development of capabilities and lifelong learning to enable individuals to improve their skills and understanding in the field of cyber security, it said.

According to KKMM, a total of five local information and communication technology (ICT) projects were selected as winners in the WSIS Prizes 2020 in separate categories.

The other three projects are Government Integrated Telecommunications Network and Digital Document Management System 2.0 (DDMS) developed by the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU), as well as Breast Cancer Classification CAD through Multilayer Neural Network by Multimedia University (MMU).

WSIS is organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The forum, held from Sept 7 to 10 in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global platform to discuss the role of information and communication technology (ICT) as one of the methods of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the United Nations (UN). — Bernama