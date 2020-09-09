Finance minister: RM627.1m channelled to MOH as at Aug 28 to combat Covid-19 in Malaysia

Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz is pictured at Dewan Negara after being sworn in as senator March 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Finance Ministry has channelled RM627.1 million to the Ministry of Health (MOH) as at Aug 28, 2020 in an effort to increase the latter’s capability to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is an increase from RM515.0 million that had been channelled as of last week, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“The containment of Covid-19 spread is the critical factor in reviving the economy,” he said in the 20th LAKSANA report on the implementation of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) and National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) issued here, today.

Under the PRIHATIN stimulus package, the government has allocated RM1 billion for the programme to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak including the purchase of new medical equipment, personal protective equipment, and laboratory requirements for Covid19 screening. — Bernama