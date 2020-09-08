Three individuals held over six-year-old girl’s death in Seremban

Seremban district police chief, ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the three arrested comprised two women and a man, following a report received by his team at 10.09pm on September 5. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, Sept 8 — Police today arrested three individuals to assist in the investigation into the case of a six-year-old girl who died last Saturday.

Seremban district police chief, ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the three arrested comprised two women and a man, following a report received by his team at 10.09pm on September 5.

“On September 5, the police received a report about a girl being taken to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital by her mother in a state of unconsciousness. The hospital tried but failed to save the child.

“Preliminary investigations are ongoing, there are some marks of injuries on the deceased and a post-mortem carried out had not been able to determine the cause of death so far,” he said in a statement here, tonight

Mohd Said said all those detained were childminders and the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

“So far, the case has been classified as sudden death. However, the police will continue their investigation to see if there are elements of abuse on the child,” he said. — Bernama