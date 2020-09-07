Sabah polls: Voters can check voting information from today, says EC

The Election Commission will also be sending out the voter’s cards to 1,103,646 ordinary voters to facilitate voters with the voting process on September 26. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 7 — Voters eligible to cast their ballot in the upcoming Sabah state election can start checking for information on their polling stations and channels starting today.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement today said, checks can be made through the EC portal at pengundi.spr.gov.my; MySPR Semak mobile application by sending an SMS and typing SPR SEMAK identity card number and send to 15888; and through EC Hotline at 03-8892 7018.

“In addition, the EC will also be sending out the voter’s cards to 1,103,646 ordinary voters to facilitate voters with the voting process on September 26.

“The voter’s card contains information on the polling station, polling channel, voter’s number, date, polling time and time recommended to go out to vote,” he said.

It is hoped that voters would go out to vote according to the time that has been recommended by the EC, he added.

“Should the recommended time be unsuitable, voters could choose to come out at anytime between 7.30am to 5pm or the gazetted time.

“However, voters are advised not to leave it to the last minute. The proposed time is to prevent voters from gathering in large numbers and to ensure physical distancing at the polling centres. This is in line with the procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342] which is being enforced,”he said.

As the EC has started distributing the voter’s cards from today, those who have received the card are not required to do further checks.

“In addition, anyone who wants to get hold of the Electoral Roll (DPPR) for the Sabah state election may purchase it at the EC Headquarters, Putrajaya or at the Sabah State Election Office, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and for matters related to the DPPR purchase, call 03-8892 7018 or 088-488 588,” he added. — Bernama